Local companies collecting, donating items to Ukrainians overseas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Moto Leader Global and CIL Capital are teaming up to gather donations of essential items to send to Ukrainian refugees who are now in Poland, as well as people still in Ukraine, including their military.

The owner of Moto Leader Global is from Poland and late last week they had an empty shipping container, so he decided to start collecting donations to send to Eastern Europe.

The shipping containers will be filled with donations and will leave the Wilmington port every Friday for the rest of March.

Some of the items you can donate include baby formula, diapers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, sleeping bags, and linens. Other items like canned foods, or any ready-to-eat food and energy drinks are also helpful, as well as simple first aid kits.

“It’s very cold over there, so right now we’re trying to get warm clothing, food items, dried, ready to eat stuff,” said Leslie Smith with Moto Leader Global. “Picture us after Hurricane Florence. A lot of us were out of everything [including] power. We were an island, per se, for a couple weeks. So, think about those things — what did we need? Batteries, flashlights, headlamps, things to provide for both night and day.”

Items can be dropped off on weekdays at the following locations:

CIL Capital, 805 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28405

Moto Leader Global, 1270 Cedar Hill Road, Navassa, NC 28451

For the week of March 14th, donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The guys that own these companies, Moto Leader global and CIL Capital, it’s all they want to do is help. It’s great. We want to include everybody that feels the same way we do, sitting there and going ‘what can we do?’ This is what we can do,” Smith said.

Click here to order items from a wish list on Amazon for essentials desperately needed by both Ukrainian refugees in Poland, and those who are still fighting in Ukraine. The items will be shipped directly to the donation sites and then onto the shipping containers.

