First Alert Forecast: wet pattern digs in for week ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a toasty Monday. Expect sun and southwest winds to drive temperatures to afternoon highs in the lower and middle 80s on most of the mainland; readings will average about ten degrees lower on or near the barrier islands. Cumulus clouds may billow to sufficient depth to trip a sprinkle or shower, but most times and places ought to stay dry.

A wavering front will promote a risk of rain across the Cape Fear Region, especially between Tuesday and Saturday. As nuances in the timing and impacts of the showers - and possibly even storms - are bound to develop, keep your WECT Weather App handy. Rain is likely to total to a drought-denting inch or two over the week ahead and tallies to three or more inches are within the realm of possibility.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

