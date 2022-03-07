Dosher updates visitor, waiting room restrictions

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Citing the decrease in COVID-19 transmission rates, Dosher Memorial Hospital has revised its visitor restrictions for its patient care unit and emergency department as well as its waiting room restrictions for its medical clinics.

All patients and visitors still are required to wear a face covering at all times.

The following updates have been made:

Patient Care Unit: Visitors, ages 12 or older, are welcome. “The number of visitors is based on the patient clinical condition, delivery of care needs, and special precautions,” a news release states.

COVID positive patients or suspected COVID positive: Two designated visitors per day between 1–5 p.m., “who will comply with all safety precautions as instructed by staff.”

Emergency Department: Patients in the Emergency Department may have up to two visitors as space allows. If patient is suspected of having COVID-19, the two visitors must be the same designated people throughout the patient’s time in the Emergency Department.

Dosher Medical Clinics: Waiting rooms are open effective March 8. “All patients will be screened, and social distancing will be practiced.”

