Bullard named warden at Tabor Correctional Institution

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Jamie Bullard has been named the new warden of Tabor Correctional Institution in Tabor City, the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice announced Monday.

Bullard has served as the associate warden for custody at the prison since December 2019.

“Warden Bullard is an exceptional, insightful leader with deep knowledge of the prison and how the prison system operates,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “His two decades of hands-on experience will be invaluable in running a large, complex prison such as Tabor Correctional.”

Tabor Correctional Institution houses roughly 1,000 close, medium, and minimum custody male offenders, and employs more than 500 custody, food service, medical, dental, administration, programs, maintenance, and psychological staff.

The Department of Public Safety released the following information on Bullard:

A veteran employee to state government, Bullard began his career in 2000 as a correctional officer at the Columbus Correctional Institution in Whiteville, where he also served as a mentor, offender disciplinary investigator and acting sergeant.

He was promoted to sergeant and reassigned to Tabor Correctional in 2008. He was named assistant unit manager at the prison in 2010 and promoted to unit manager in 2012. Three years later, he was promoted to captain.

In 2018, he was tapped to be the regional intelligence team leader, coordinating the gathering of information necessary to maintain safety and security for staff and offenders. He was named associate warden for custody at Tabor Correctional in December of 2019.

He has been a member of the Prison Emergency Response Team since 2005, and as a platoon leader he supervises the PERT teams at both the Tabor and Columbus facilities.

His hobbies include sports, exercise, kayaking, camping, and cooking.

