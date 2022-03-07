Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bullard named warden at Tabor Correctional Institution

Bullard has served as the associate warden for custody at the prison since December 2019.
Bullard has served as the associate warden for custody at the prison since December 2019.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Jamie Bullard has been named the new warden of Tabor Correctional Institution in Tabor City, the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice announced Monday.

Bullard has served as the associate warden for custody at the prison since December 2019.

“Warden Bullard is an exceptional, insightful leader with deep knowledge of the prison and how the prison system operates,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “His two decades of hands-on experience will be invaluable in running a large, complex prison such as Tabor Correctional.”

Tabor Correctional Institution houses roughly 1,000 close, medium, and minimum custody male offenders, and employs more than 500 custody, food service, medical, dental, administration, programs, maintenance, and psychological staff.

The Department of Public Safety released the following information on Bullard:

A veteran employee to state government, Bullard began his career in 2000 as a correctional officer at the Columbus Correctional Institution in Whiteville, where he also served as a mentor, offender disciplinary investigator and acting sergeant.

He was promoted to sergeant and reassigned to Tabor Correctional in 2008. He was named assistant unit manager at the prison in 2010 and promoted to unit manager in 2012. Three years later, he was promoted to captain.

In 2018, he was tapped to be the regional intelligence team leader, coordinating the gathering of information necessary to maintain safety and security for staff and offenders. He was named associate warden for custody at Tabor Correctional in December of 2019.

He has been a member of the Prison Emergency Response Team since 2005, and as a platoon leader he supervises the PERT teams at both the Tabor and Columbus facilities.

His hobbies include sports, exercise, kayaking, camping, and cooking.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Town of Shallotte had a discharge of untreated wastewater Saturday night.
14,000 gallons of raw sewage spills out onto Shallotte streets
Victor Agbafe, now in his second year of medical school at the University of Michigan, is also...
Ivy League phenom from Wilmington now enrolled in medical, law schools
Violent gang members receive lengthy prison sentences following crime spree
Oak Island Water Rescue conducts first hovercraft rescue on Sunday.
Oak Island Water Rescue performs first hovercraft rescue
The organization works hard to make sure the Carolina Beach Inlet stays open.
Carolina Beach Inlet Assoc. holds Chowder Cook Off after two year hiatus

Latest News

Man charged for alleged shooting death of woman found dead on bed
Country music star Brantley Gilbert is the guest on the new episode of the "1on1 with Jon...
Brantley Gilbert: Country rocker ready to get back out on tour in 2022 (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
The Town of Wrightsville Beach is asking CFPUA to provide a steep discount on 150 million...
Despite Wrightsville Beach’s ‘expectation’ for lower rate, CFPUA recommends denying request
Northwest Police Chief Scott Perez says that when officers arrived at the Crystal Springs...
Two men fatally shot at Brunswick County cemetery