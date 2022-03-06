First Alert Forecast: a quick taste of May in March

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Your First Alert Forecast features continued balmy southerly/southwesterly breezes into Monday morning. No corner of the Cape Fear Region will be at risk for frost, but fog and rain could form. Shower coverage will be spotty through Monday, possibly more widespread with the next front Tuesday.

Expect highs to make gains through the 70s and lower 80s Monday. Mild temperatures will linger through the week, with a sharp cool-down possible next weekend.

Catch details on these changes and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

