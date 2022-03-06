Senior Connect
14,000 gallons of raw sewage spills out onto Shallotte streets

The Town of Shallotte had a discharge of untreated wastewater Saturday night.
The Town of Shallotte had a discharge of untreated wastewater Saturday night.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Shallotte had a discharge of untreated wastewater Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection of Wall Street and Main Street. Officials say about 14,000 gallons were discharged from the force main over the course of about two hours. The wastewater then drained into the Shallotte River in the Lumber River Basin.

The broken line has since been repaired. The Division of Emergency Management is reviewing the incident.

