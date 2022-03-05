“I don’t want my people to die.” Southport community gathers in support of Ukraine

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A somber tone could be felt in Southport Friday night as the community paused to pray for peace in Ukraine.

For Ukraine native and North Carolina resident Nataliya Brynzey, the reflective night comes as she fears for her family’s safety. Many of her family members still live in the war-torn country.

“I’m waking up and I’m checking the messages and I’m trying to see where my family is and what is happening to them and I cry every day,” Brynzey said. “I pray every day.”

The impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can be felt across the world. Watching the coverage of the invasion is what inspired Cheryl Fulton and the Reverend Deacon Sally Learned to bring their community together. The candlelight and prayer vigil was organized by the Southport Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship and Southport Indivisible.

“The idea just came from watching the news and watching personal responses of people who are suffering and who are sitting with their infants, their newborns in subways, in bomb shelters and I just said ‘we have to do something.’,” Fulton said.

Learned adds that watching the striking photos and videos from Ukraine on social media has taken an emotional toll on many individuals.

“The emotional assault of that and the moral and ethical assault of that has just been really high for everybody,” said Learned.

Fulton, Learned, and others invited their neighbors to light a candle and say a prayer on Friday night down by the water at the Peace Point in Southport. Hundreds of community members came to stand, sing, and pray.

“I’m really thankful and grateful for support and it’s really showing to all people in Ukraine that we are together,” Brynzey said.

Those in Southport stood together Friday night to share a message Learned hopes will be heard from the coast of the Cape Fear region to the combat sites in Ukraine.

“Continue to have resolve,” Learned said. “To be of good faith and be of peace and love in the midst of hate and war and anger in the world.”

An emotional Brynzey added a message of her own: a plea for peace.

“I just beg those Russian leaders to understand that we are also people and we want to have our peace,” Brynzey said. “Ukraine is a great country. We have our own culture. We are good people. I don’t want my people to die.”

