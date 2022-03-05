Charlotte FC’s first home game at Bank of America Stadium happening Saturday, road closures in place

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The nearly two-year wait for the debut of Major League Soccer in the Queen City is over.

Charlotte FC will play its inaugural home match Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. The team takes on the LA Galaxy before what is expected to be the biggest MLS crowd ever.

As of Friday morning, the club has sold 73,500 tickets; the goal is 74,000.

There are a lot of upgrades to make that fan experience a great one at Bank of America Stadium. There’s an upgraded main concourse with bars, 360-degree video boards and new, premium club space with field-level seats.

WBTV was there Thursday as the team made a few tweaks following their season-opening loss last weekend against D.C. United in Washington, D.C.

Coach Miguel Angel Ramirez said that’s because players were in positions, they weren’t comfortable in. Now that those adjustments have been made the team is looking for a win in front of their hometown fans.

There is a tailgate happening before the match Saturday. It’s at 2 p.m. at the corner of McNinch and Morehead streets.

The weather for the tailgate and game’s kickoff should warm with some cloudiness, according to WBTV’s team of meteorologists.

Charlotte FC opener forecast (First Alert Weather)

Another important element of the game is the traffic and there are some road closures taking place.

The first round start in the morning:

Graham Street between MLK Blvd. and Mint Street will close at 9 a.m.

Mint Street Between Graham Street and First Street will close at 11 a.m.

Stonewall Street between Mint Street and Church Street will close at 11 a.m.

Drivers should also be aware of a second round of closings starting at 3 p.m.:

Morehead Street between West South Tryon Street

South Mint Street and Morehead Street between MLK Jr. Boulevard

South Mint Street between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street

West Trade Street between West MLK Jr. Boulevard

West 1st Street between South Mint Street and South Church Street

West Stonewall Street between South Mint Street and South Church Street

South Graham Street between MLK Boulevard and South Mint Street

Graham Street between West Trade Street and West MLK Jr. Boulevard

West MLK Jr. Boulevard between South Mint Street and South Church Street

