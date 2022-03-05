Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Carolina Beach Inlet Assoc. holds Chowder Cook Off after two year hiatus

The organization works hard to make sure the Carolina Beach Inlet stays open.
The organization works hard to make sure the Carolina Beach Inlet stays open.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The line was out the door at the American Legion Post 129 in Carolina Beach Saturday afternoon, locals supporting the Carolina Beach Inlet Association at their annual Chowder Cook Off.

“We use this event to keep our organization flowing,” said President of the Carolina Beach Inlet Association Carlton Brown.

The organization works to make sure that the Carolina Beach Inlet stays open.

After losing its federal funding in the past, the inlet now relies on state and county funding to be maintained, while also trying to keep the economy afloat.

“Our community relies on recreational and tourists,” said Former President of the association Jarvis Wise. “Without boating, it would not be the same. It wouldn’t support the local restaurants, service stations, hotels, AIRBNBs, and so forth. So we need that inlet.”

According to a study by the UNCW Cameron School of Business, over $18 million would be lost for New Hanover County if the Carolina Beach Inlet closed.

For every dollar spent dredging that inlet, nearly $35 is generated for the local economies.

Not only does it benefit local businesses and real estate, and serve as a convenient access to the ocean, it’s also a safety hazard for boaters if it is not kept up.

“Before we blew the inlet and started using it,” said Former President and Fishermen Skip Winner. “The amount of buildings and homes between here and Wrightsville Beach on the Intracoastal Waterway did not exist. Now, there’s not any room to put another.”

Skip Winner was one of the first people to travel through the inlet in Carolina Beach, and has spent the majority of his life advocating for its upkeep.

“I feel good about it, because from the beginning, I was apart of it,” Winner says. “It was with my dad when I was 16 years old.”

Winner was also the first president of the Carolina Beach Inlet Association, and says the memories spent at that inlet are too many to possibly tell them all.

“Everything that’s been done, I’ve been apart of it. And I’m proud of that,” Winner says.

For more information on the organization, or how to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Agbafe, now in his second year of medical school at the University of Michigan, is also...
Ivy League phenom from Wilmington now enrolled in medical, law schools
Violent gang members receive lengthy prison sentences following crime spree
According to a Facebook post Friday from Guilford County Animal Services, Mochi is back with...
Dog who was lost in Wilmington a year ago found in Guilford Co.
Cawthorn faced challenges to his eligibility to run for federal office with opponents citing...
Federal judge shuts down attempt to keep Madison Cawthorn off ballots
A 40-mile-long convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and weapons, is stalled
Russian arrested in Raleigh could be connected to the stalled military convoy in Ukraine

Latest News

The Town of Shallotte had a discharge of untreated wastewater Saturday night.
14,000 gallons of raw sewage spills out onto Shallotte streets
Southport community gathers in support of Ukraine
Community gathers to show support for Ukranian people
Mayor Bill Saffo speaks at special dedication honoring victim of domestic violence
Daughter of woman killed in domestic violence incident dedicates memorial bench
Southport holds a vigil Friday night in support of Ukraine
“I don’t want my people to die.” Southport community gathers in support of Ukraine