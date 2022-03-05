Carolina Beach Inlet Assoc. holds Chowder Cook Off after two year hiatus

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The line was out the door at the American Legion Post 129 in Carolina Beach Saturday afternoon, locals supporting the Carolina Beach Inlet Association at their annual Chowder Cook Off.

“We use this event to keep our organization flowing,” said President of the Carolina Beach Inlet Association Carlton Brown.

The organization works to make sure that the Carolina Beach Inlet stays open.

After losing its federal funding in the past, the inlet now relies on state and county funding to be maintained, while also trying to keep the economy afloat.

“Our community relies on recreational and tourists,” said Former President of the association Jarvis Wise. “Without boating, it would not be the same. It wouldn’t support the local restaurants, service stations, hotels, AIRBNBs, and so forth. So we need that inlet.”

According to a study by the UNCW Cameron School of Business, over $18 million would be lost for New Hanover County if the Carolina Beach Inlet closed.

For every dollar spent dredging that inlet, nearly $35 is generated for the local economies.

Not only does it benefit local businesses and real estate, and serve as a convenient access to the ocean, it’s also a safety hazard for boaters if it is not kept up.

“Before we blew the inlet and started using it,” said Former President and Fishermen Skip Winner. “The amount of buildings and homes between here and Wrightsville Beach on the Intracoastal Waterway did not exist. Now, there’s not any room to put another.”

Skip Winner was one of the first people to travel through the inlet in Carolina Beach, and has spent the majority of his life advocating for its upkeep.

“I feel good about it, because from the beginning, I was apart of it,” Winner says. “It was with my dad when I was 16 years old.”

Winner was also the first president of the Carolina Beach Inlet Association, and says the memories spent at that inlet are too many to possibly tell them all.

“Everything that’s been done, I’ve been apart of it. And I’m proud of that,” Winner says.

For more information on the organization, or how to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.