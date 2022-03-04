Violent gang members receive lengthy prison sentences following crime spree

NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - Two violent gang members were sentenced Friday for their involvement in a 2018 crime spree.

Greer Old, also known as “Ghost”, pleaded guilty to Discharging a firearm to further a crime of violence (aiding and abetting) and Discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Daniel Reaves, also known as “Goon”, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Hobbs Act Robbery, *Hobbs Act Robbery (aiding and abetting) and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (aiding and abetting). He was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

According to law enforcement, Old and Reaves are validated members of the Folk Nation gang.

On August 9, 2018, Old, Reaves, and Brittany Moses hatched a plan to steal heroin from Moses’ former boyfriend. The former boyfriend was lured into Moses’ car where Reaves and Old demanded heroin and pistol whipped the victim several times. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the arm and pushed out of the car. The suspects fled. The pistol whipping left an imprint of the gun on the victim’s forehead.

Two days later, Wilmington police received a tip that the vehicle had been spotted. Officers located the car and attempted a traffic stop. A car chase ensued and the driver lost control after running a stop light. The occupants fled on foot. During the chase, Old fired a gun at an officer and the officer returned fire. A K-9 officer found Old hiding in some bushes at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Old was arrested and a stolen gun was found nearby. A search of the car revealed two more handguns and narcotics. At the time of his arrest, Old was on probation for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Reaves was arrested by the U.S. Marshal August 29, 2018, in Kentucky. At the time, he was also on probation for a N.C. state felony.

Previously, Moses was sentenced to just under 9 years in prison for Conspiracy to Commit Hobbs Act Robbery, Hobbs Act Robbery (aiding and abetting) and Discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (aiding and abetting).

*A Hobbs Act Robbery is a crime of unlawfully taking another person’s property “by means of actual or threatened force.”

