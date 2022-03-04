Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Violent gang members receive lengthy prison sentences following crime spree

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - Two violent gang members were sentenced Friday for their involvement in a 2018 crime spree.

Greer Old, also known as “Ghost”, pleaded guilty to Discharging a firearm to further a crime of violence (aiding and abetting) and Discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Daniel Reaves, also known as “Goon”, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Hobbs Act Robbery, *Hobbs Act Robbery (aiding and abetting) and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (aiding and abetting). He was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

According to law enforcement, Old and Reaves are validated members of the Folk Nation gang.

On August 9, 2018, Old, Reaves, and Brittany Moses hatched a plan to steal heroin from Moses’ former boyfriend. The former boyfriend was lured into Moses’ car where Reaves and Old demanded heroin and pistol whipped the victim several times. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the arm and pushed out of the car. The suspects fled. The pistol whipping left an imprint of the gun on the victim’s forehead.

WPD: Woman, manhunt suspect charged with kidnapping, robbing man found shot on Klein Road

Two days later, Wilmington police received a tip that the vehicle had been spotted. Officers located the car and attempted a traffic stop. A car chase ensued and the driver lost control after running a stop light. The occupants fled on foot. During the chase, Old fired a gun at an officer and the officer returned fire. A K-9 officer found Old hiding in some bushes at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Old was arrested and a stolen gun was found nearby. A search of the car revealed two more handguns and narcotics. At the time of his arrest, Old was on probation for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Wilmington police continue search for second suspect in weekend manhunt

Reaves was arrested by the U.S. Marshal August 29, 2018, in Kentucky. At the time, he was also on probation for a N.C. state felony.

Third suspect in Wilmington shooting arrested in Kentucky

Previously, Moses was sentenced to just under 9 years in prison for Conspiracy to Commit Hobbs Act Robbery, Hobbs Act Robbery (aiding and abetting) and Discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (aiding and abetting).

*A Hobbs Act Robbery is a crime of unlawfully taking another person’s property “by means of actual or threatened force.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Agbafe, now in his second year of medical school at the University of Michigan, is also...
Ivy League phenom from Wilmington now enrolled in medical, law schools
According to a Facebook post Friday from Guilford County Animal Services, Mochi is back with...
Dog who was lost in Wilmington a year ago found in Guilford Co.
Cawthorn faced challenges to his eligibility to run for federal office with opponents citing...
Federal judge shuts down attempt to keep Madison Cawthorn off ballots
A 40-mile-long convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and weapons, is stalled
Russian arrested in Raleigh could be connected to the stalled military convoy in Ukraine

Latest News

The Town of Shallotte had a discharge of untreated wastewater Saturday night.
14,000 gallons of raw sewage spills out onto Shallotte streets
The organization works hard to make sure the Carolina Beach Inlet stays open.
Carolina Beach Inlet Assoc. holds Chowder Cook Off after two year hiatus
Southport community gathers in support of Ukraine
Community gathers to show support for Ukranian people
Mayor Bill Saffo speaks at special dedication honoring victim of domestic violence
Daughter of woman killed in domestic violence incident dedicates memorial bench
Southport holds a vigil Friday night in support of Ukraine
“I don’t want my people to die.” Southport community gathers in support of Ukraine