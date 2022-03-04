Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Masks no longer required on Brunswick, Columbus County Schools buses

Brunswick County Schools, Columbus County Schools vote to be mask optional on buses
Brunswick County Schools, Columbus County Schools vote to be mask optional on buses(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE FEAR REGION, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County voted Tuesday and Columbus County School Board voted at a special meeting Friday to drop the mask requirement on school buses.

The decision comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines Friday, February 25 to remove the requirement to wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems and in early childhood education programs.

The update aligns with updated guidance that removed the mandate for universal indoor mask wearing in K-12 schools and early education settings in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 community risk level.

Earlier this week, New Hanover County, Bladen County and Pender County lifted mask mandates on school buses.

Per CDC guidelines, school districts drop mask mandates on school buses

The CDC updated its map Friday and currently, in the five-county region, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties are measuring high COVID-19 community risk level; Bladen and Columbus counties are showing a medium COVID-19 community risk level, according to the CDC map.

The CDC recommends it is safe for people in counties measuring low or medium risk to remove their masks; whereas, people in counties measuring high risk should remain masked.

According to the CDC, individual school systems may still require masks on buses or vans.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Agbafe, now in his second year of medical school at the University of Michigan, is also...
Ivy League phenom from Wilmington now enrolled in medical, law schools
Violent gang members receive lengthy prison sentences following crime spree
According to a Facebook post Friday from Guilford County Animal Services, Mochi is back with...
Dog who was lost in Wilmington a year ago found in Guilford Co.
Cawthorn faced challenges to his eligibility to run for federal office with opponents citing...
Federal judge shuts down attempt to keep Madison Cawthorn off ballots
A 40-mile-long convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and weapons, is stalled
Russian arrested in Raleigh could be connected to the stalled military convoy in Ukraine

Latest News

The Town of Shallotte had a discharge of untreated wastewater Saturday night.
14,000 gallons of raw sewage spills out onto Shallotte streets
The organization works hard to make sure the Carolina Beach Inlet stays open.
Carolina Beach Inlet Assoc. holds Chowder Cook Off after two year hiatus
Southport community gathers in support of Ukraine
Community gathers to show support for Ukranian people
Mayor Bill Saffo speaks at special dedication honoring victim of domestic violence
Daughter of woman killed in domestic violence incident dedicates memorial bench
Southport holds a vigil Friday night in support of Ukraine
“I don’t want my people to die.” Southport community gathers in support of Ukraine