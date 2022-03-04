First Alert Forecast: after a cool Friday, a nice weekend temperature rebound ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Friday. Highs at Wilmington have grown from 60 Monday to 69 Tuesday to 77 Wednesday, 84 Thursday, back down to the 60s Friday. Chilly northeast winds will keep temperatures in the sweatshirt-worthy 40s and 50s overnight under variably cloudy skies.

An active 10-day forecast ahead. Spring-like weather is back for the weekend with low end shower chances. We trend a bit cooler with rising rain chances for much of next week. Old Man Winter is set to return next weekend as #DaylightSavingTime begins. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/BxrDrTOnuA — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) March 4, 2022

Your First Alert Forecast features the return of balmy southerly breezes over the weekend and into parts of next week. No corner of the Cape Fear Region will be at risk for frost, but fog and rain could form. Shower coverage: spotty Saturday through Monday, possibly more widespread with the next front Tuesday through Thursday.

Catch details on these changes and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook all the way to “spring forward” weekend with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

