What are the most affordable beach destinations in and around North Carolina?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Are you looking for an affordable beach destination for a spring break trip? It turns out you might not have to go far, according to a recent study.

Vacation rental marketplace HomeToGo broke down the most affordable destinations based on its “Beach Price Index.” The study ranked 22 beaches based on the price of accommodations, parking, sunscreen, and a soda.

It found that Hatteras Beach along the Outer Banks is the second most affordable option. Carolina Beach came in at No. 21.

The index added up those four costs to determine a per-person cost per night. Hatteras Beach was just 37 cents more expensive than Ocean City, Maryland, which ranked No. 1 most affordable, according to the index.

Nine of the 22 beaches had free parking. Carolina Beach’s $25 parking came in at the most expensive.

Other nearby destinations include Surfside Beach, South Carolina (No. 3), Virginia Beach (No. 9), and Coligny Beach Park on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina (No. 15).

