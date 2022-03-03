UNCW to conduct controlled burn to preserve health of longleaf pine forest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington plans to conduct a controlled burn on around 67 acres of the longleaf pine forest on the main campus between March 7-12.

The area is surrounded in the west by Carleton Place, in the north by Clear Run Creek, in the east by Rose Avenue and in the east and south by UNCW forest areas. The low intensity burn will only affect the ground and will be overseen by UNCW Environmental Health and Safety and facilities personnel.

UNCW expects the burn to last less than a day, but the exact timing of the burn can depend on the weather.

“A controlled burn decreases the chances of a more intense and hazardous wildfire by destroying the fuel load of the accumulated layer of leaf litter and improves the health of the longleaf pine forest, which is a fire-dependent ecosystem,” UNCW writes in a press release.

