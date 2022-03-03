Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UNCW to conduct controlled burn to preserve health of longleaf pine forest

The UNCW Columns outside of Leutze Hall
The UNCW Columns outside of Leutze Hall(UNCW | BRADLEY PEARCE/UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington plans to conduct a controlled burn on around 67 acres of the longleaf pine forest on the main campus between March 7-12.

The area is surrounded in the west by Carleton Place, in the north by Clear Run Creek, in the east by Rose Avenue and in the east and south by UNCW forest areas. The low intensity burn will only affect the ground and will be overseen by UNCW Environmental Health and Safety and facilities personnel.

UNCW expects the burn to last less than a day, but the exact timing of the burn can depend on the weather.

“A controlled burn decreases the chances of a more intense and hazardous wildfire by destroying the fuel load of the accumulated layer of leaf litter and improves the health of the longleaf pine forest, which is a fire-dependent ecosystem,” UNCW writes in a press release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Godwin died Feb. 27 after a short illness.
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office detective passes away from COVID-19
One test that helps students get into college ended up being more of a challenge than what many...
Students spend hours taking ACT, told none of it will count
Employees say they are paying significantly more out of pocket since Novant transitioned to new...
Hospital employees paying much more out-of-pocket with Novant health insurance plan
Joshua Wayne Carter
Hospital police arrest man for assault, theft
Pender County Sheriff's Office arrested Farrior on Tuesday, March 1.
Man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Pender County

Latest News

WPD confirms six shots fired but no injuries from the incident.
WPD confirms shots fired on South 13th Street near Anne Street
The FBI is reviewing equipment connected to the Columbus County Board of Elections.
FBI assisting with review connected to Columbus County Board of Elections
WECT is once again partnering with the North Carolina Bar Association and Foundation for the...
Get free answers to your legal questions on Friday
DEQ to Chemours: “Sample more wells and proceed more quickly”
DEQ directs Chemours to test more wells and proceed more quickly