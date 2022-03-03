Senior Connect
TRAFFIC: CFM bridge and Isabel Holmes bridge expected to open at noon

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and Isabel Holmes Bridge are expected to open at noon Thursday, March 3. Most bridge openings are no more than 15 minutes long.

This information comes from the unofficial Cape Fear Memorial Bridge Twitter account @ILM_Bridge_13 and the unofficial Isabel Holmes Bridge Twitter account @ILM_Bridge_11.

