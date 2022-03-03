Get free answers to your legal questions on Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can get free answers to your legal questions Friday, March 4, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

WECT is once again partnering with the North Carolina Bar Association and Foundation for the 4All Statewide Service Day.

Hundreds of attorney volunteers will take calls and provide free legal answers, information and resources.

We’ll announce the number at 11 a.m. Friday.

