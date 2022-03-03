Senior Connect
Get free answers to your legal questions on Friday

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can get free answers to your legal questions Friday, March 4, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

WECT is once again partnering with the North Carolina Bar Association and Foundation for the 4All Statewide Service Day.

Hundreds of attorney volunteers will take calls and provide free legal answers, information and resources.

We’ll announce the number at 11 a.m. Friday.

