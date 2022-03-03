First Alert Forecast: lots of warm days, one notable exception

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Temperatures have been swelling! Recent official highs at Wilmington include 60 Monday, 69 Tuesday, and 77 Wednesday. And with another generous helping of sun and southwest breezes, expect this trend to continue Thursday! Upper 70s and lower 80s are a sensible forecast target for the mainland with upper 60s and lower 70s more likely for the beaches of the Cape Fear Region.

Expect warm southwesterlies to fuel 70s and 80s Thursday. After a cold front blusters through in the night, noticeably cooler northeasterlies remain in your First Alert Forecast for Friday. pic.twitter.com/85p9L3qmX0 — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) March 3, 2022

Your First Alert Forecast continues with a brief cool spell Friday: expect 50s to, at most, 60s amid nippier northeast breezes under sunny skies with a small chance of clouds or mist. 70s and even some inland 80s are likely to roar back for the weekend with little more than a few isolated showers to interrupt the tranquil and warm vibes. Chances for needed rain will increase next week with a more active frontal pattern.

