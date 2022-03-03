FBI assisting with review connected to Columbus County Board of Elections

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The FBI has been called in to review equipment connected to the Columbus County Board of Elections. The State Board of Elections and the attorney for the county board confirmed this to WECT on Thursday.

“The equipment was voluntarily provided to the FBI for review as part of a personnel matter,” Columbus County Elections Board Attorney Boyd Worley told WECT. “The County and State Board of Elections do not believe there are any concerns related to elections or voting systems. Again, this is a personnel matter and we cannot provide additional information at this time.”

The FBI was not closely involved in recent elections-related investigations here, like the Bladen County elections fraud case that impacted the NC-9 Congressional race in 2018. But State Board of Elections spokesman Pat Gannon said it is not unusual for the agencies to work together.

“The FBI is a law enforcement partner of the State Board of Elections for various issues, and we meet routinely with them as well as our other law enforcement partners,” Gannon said.

FBI Spokesperson Shelley Lynch downplayed the significance of their review, noting it was strictly a personnel matter.

“The FBI is not looking at any voting equipment. We are assisting Columbus County with a personnel matter, there is no federal investigation,” Lynch wrote in an email to WECT.

Officials would not say when the equipment was transferred to the FBI, or what type of equipment was involved. The Columbus County Board of Elections went into closed session to discuss a personnel matter during its regular meeting on Monday night, but did not take any action when they returned to open session.

The State Board of Elections could not immediately provide a timeframe on when the review might be finished, or when they would be able to release more information.

