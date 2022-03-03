Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

FBI assisting with review connected to Columbus County Board of Elections

The FBI is reviewing equipment connected to the Columbus County Board of Elections.
The FBI is reviewing equipment connected to the Columbus County Board of Elections.
By Ann McAdams
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The FBI has been called in to review equipment connected to the Columbus County Board of Elections. The State Board of Elections and the attorney for the county board confirmed this to WECT on Thursday.

“The equipment was voluntarily provided to the FBI for review as part of a personnel matter,” Columbus County Elections Board Attorney Boyd Worley told WECT. “The County and State Board of Elections do not believe there are any concerns related to elections or voting systems. Again, this is a personnel matter and we cannot provide additional information at this time.”

The FBI was not closely involved in recent elections-related investigations here, like the Bladen County elections fraud case that impacted the NC-9 Congressional race in 2018. But State Board of Elections spokesman Pat Gannon said it is not unusual for the agencies to work together.

“The FBI is a law enforcement partner of the State Board of Elections for various issues, and we meet routinely with them as well as our other law enforcement partners,” Gannon said.

FBI Spokesperson Shelley Lynch downplayed the significance of their review, noting it was strictly a personnel matter.

“The FBI is not looking at any voting equipment. We are assisting Columbus County with a personnel matter, there is no federal investigation,” Lynch wrote in an email to WECT.

Officials would not say when the equipment was transferred to the FBI, or what type of equipment was involved. The Columbus County Board of Elections went into closed session to discuss a personnel matter during its regular meeting on Monday night, but did not take any action when they returned to open session.

The State Board of Elections could not immediately provide a timeframe on when the review might be finished, or when they would be able to release more information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Godwin died Feb. 27 after a short illness.
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office detective passes away from COVID-19
One test that helps students get into college ended up being more of a challenge than what many...
Students spend hours taking ACT, told none of it will count
Employees say they are paying significantly more out of pocket since Novant transitioned to new...
Hospital employees paying much more out-of-pocket with Novant health insurance plan
Joshua Wayne Carter
Hospital police arrest man for assault, theft
Pender County Sheriff's Office arrested Farrior on Tuesday, March 1.
Man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Pender County

Latest News

WPD confirms six shots fired but no injuries from the incident.
WPD confirms shots fired on South 13th Street near Anne Street
The UNCW Columns outside of Leutze Hall
UNCW to conduct controlled burn to preserve health of longleaf pine forest
WECT is once again partnering with the North Carolina Bar Association and Foundation for the...
Get free answers to your legal questions on Friday
DEQ to Chemours: “Sample more wells and proceed more quickly”
DEQ directs Chemours to test more wells and proceed more quickly