Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Candlelight and prayer vigil for Ukrainian people to be held in Southport

Organizers say they needed to do something here while people in Ukraine fight for their lives.
By Frances Weller
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - As a show of support for the people of Ukraine, two groups are coming together in prayer in Southport. Southport Interchurch Fellowship and Southport Indivisible are hosting a waterfront candlelight and prayer vigil Friday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.

Organizers say they needed to do something here while people in Ukraine fight for their lives.

“We talked among friends and felt we needed to show our support for this country and the people who live there,” says Martha Johnson, vigil organizer. “We felt we had to come together in solidarity and use the power of prayer and fellowship.”

Johnson says the gathering is open to the public. The groups will meet at the Peace Post on the waterfront.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Godwin died Feb. 27 after a short illness.
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office detective passes away from COVID-19
One test that helps students get into college ended up being more of a challenge than what many...
Students spend hours taking ACT, told none of it will count
Joshua Wayne Carter
Hospital police arrest man for assault, theft
Employees say they are paying significantly more out of pocket since Novant transitioned to new...
Hospital employees paying much more out-of-pocket with Novant health insurance plan
Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation representing southeastern North Carolina...
Sen. Tillis, Rep. Rouzer react to President’s State of the Union Address

Latest News

DEQ to Chemours: “Sample more wells and proceed more quickly”
DEQ directs Chemours to test more wells and proceed more quickly
Two Southport churches to host candlelight prayer vigil for Ukraine
Two Southport churches to host candlelight prayer vigil for Ukraine
Brunswick County political parties accuse independent group of improper canvassing
Brunswick County political parties accuse group of improper canvassing
Live music on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk
What are the most affordable beach destinations in and around North Carolina?