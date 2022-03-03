Candlelight and prayer vigil for Ukrainian people to be held in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - As a show of support for the people of Ukraine, two groups are coming together in prayer in Southport. Southport Interchurch Fellowship and Southport Indivisible are hosting a waterfront candlelight and prayer vigil Friday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.

Organizers say they needed to do something here while people in Ukraine fight for their lives.

“We talked among friends and felt we needed to show our support for this country and the people who live there,” says Martha Johnson, vigil organizer. “We felt we had to come together in solidarity and use the power of prayer and fellowship.”

Johnson says the gathering is open to the public. The groups will meet at the Peace Post on the waterfront.

