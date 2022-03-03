Brunswick County political parties accuse independent group of improper canvassing

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Republican Party and the Brunswick County Democratic Party are accusing an independent group known as the North Brunswick Republican Club of sending members door-to-door to canvass voters under the name of another organization.

A woman in Brunswick County reached out to WECT last month after two women unexpectedly showed up at her door, demanding proof that her 100-year-old husband is alive. Sara LaVere, Elections Director for Brunswick County, said she was made aware of the incident and confirmed the county was not responsible for the house call.

The Brunswick County Democratic Party issued a statement later that same week accusing Allison Dunlap, President of the North Brunswick Republican Club, of organizing canvassers to “harass” voters. When WECT reached out to Dunlap for comment, she said the North Brunswick Club did not organize any canvassing and directed us to contact a group called the NC Audit Force for a statement. WECT has reached out to the group for a comment through its’ website, and have not received a response at the time of publication.

“These voter vigilantes are still trying to find evidence of 2020 election fraud, but more importantly, they are engaging in underhanded voter intimidation tactics,” the Brunswick County Democratic Party said in a February 18 statement on its website.

Bill Moore, the chairman of the Brunswick County Republican Party, recently sent an email to party members informing them of actions taken by the North Brunswick Republican Club.

“The NBRC leadership had scheduled their people and others to do door-to-door canvassing under the umbrella of another organization,” Moore wrote.

Moore also told members that the North Carolina Republican Party notified the North Brunswick Republican Club that it is no longer authorized to use the Republican “logo”, since they are not affiliated with the state party “in any way”. Moore says the Brunswick County GOP supports the action taken by the state party.

“These actions have caused the Republican Party to be attacked as being racist and trying to suppress voter turnout, though the Republican Party had no part in the planning or execution of the event,” Moore wrote.

The North Carolina Republican Party had no official comment when contacted about the situation.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.