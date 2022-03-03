Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed

Residents in one mid-Michigan community want answers after a woman and several animals were found dead.
By Emily Van de Riet and Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINES TWP., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Residents in one mid-Michigan community want answers after a woman and 13 of her animals were found dead.

Gilda Mizell, 64, was found dead inside her vehicle in the driveway of her home in Gaines Township, just south of Grand Rapids. Authorities found 12 dead ponies and a dead dog inside the house and in barns on the property.

Michigan State Police said they believe Mizell died of natural causes and then the animals died of starvation. At this point, it is unclear how long Mizell was dead before her body was found. Police said they are waiting on results from the medical examiner.

“Why did it get to this point that nobody reached out to anybody and nothing was done about it?” said Gaines Township resident Sherry Lange. “I was just absolutely astounded that something like this took place in our community and nobody had been aware of it.”

By the time MSP troopers arrived at the barn, there was only one horse and two dogs still alive. New homes were found for the three animals.

“Ms. Mizell was the only caregiver for these animals and unfortunately, she’s deceased and there’s nobody that was responsible for taking care of these animals,” MSP Lt. Kim Vetter said. “There’s nobody else to hold accountable.”

According to MSP, the dead ponies have been buried.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Godwin died Feb. 27 after a short illness.
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office detective passes away from COVID-19
One test that helps students get into college ended up being more of a challenge than what many...
Students spend hours taking ACT, told none of it will count
Employees say they are paying significantly more out of pocket since Novant transitioned to new...
Hospital employees paying much more out-of-pocket with Novant health insurance plan
Joshua Wayne Carter
Hospital police arrest man for assault, theft
Pender County Sheriff's Office arrested Farrior on Tuesday, March 1.
Man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Pender County

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
WPD confirms six shots fired but no injuries from the incident.
WPD confirms shots fired on South 13th Street near Anne Street
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
House backs bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
FILE - The Monastery of the Caves, also known as Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of the holiest sites...
Kyiv shrines, memorials with powerful symbolic value at risk