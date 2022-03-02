Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two Winnabow men arrested in relation to shots fired

From left to right: Eddie Hollingsworth and Jayhlen Washington
From left to right: Eddie Hollingsworth and Jayhlen Washington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit arrested two men on charges related to discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling.

The BCSO charged Jahlen Washington, 22, with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and Eddie Hollingsworth, 35, with felony aiding and abetting discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Both were issued a $50,000 secured bond and stay at the Brunswick County Detention Facility. This information comes via a BCSO Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Hayes was shot and killed on Saturday, making her the third person in the family to die...
Family mourns third member lost to gun violence
The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.
On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says
Construction at the bottling plant is set to begin in March and will wrap up this summer.
Developers release renderings for “The Bottle Works Building” project
The Pender County Sheriff's Office has released an updated photo of the man they are searching...
Bad information leads law enforcement to wrongly name man who escaped custody
A map of the proposed path
Wilmington City Council approves $680,000 for downtown multi-use path

Latest News

The Soda Pop District is located in the area around 10th and Princess in Wilmington.
Developers looking to reimagine Wilmington’s Soda Pop District
Joshua Wayne Carter
Hospital police arrest man for felony assault
Some seniors now have an extra sense of security thanks to Leland Fire/Rescue’s new KnoxBox...
New program gives first responders a spare key to seniors’ homes
Employees say they are paying significantly more out of pocket since Novant transitioned to new...
Hospital employees paying much more out-of-pocket with Novant health insurance plan