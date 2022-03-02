Two Winnabow men arrested in relation to shots fired

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit arrested two men on charges related to discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling.

The BCSO charged Jahlen Washington, 22, with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and Eddie Hollingsworth, 35, with felony aiding and abetting discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Both were issued a $50,000 secured bond and stay at the Brunswick County Detention Facility. This information comes via a BCSO Facebook post.

