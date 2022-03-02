Senior Connect
Advertisement

Thieves drilling holes in cars to steal gas in Atlanta

Thieves in Georgia are drilling holes in cars to steal gas. (Source: WSB/victim handout/Ring via CNN)
By WSB staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA (WSB) – Gas is expensive right now, but you know what’s more expensive? Repairing a damaged fuel tank.

Thieves in Atlanta are drilling holes into people’s tanks to steal their gas.

One victim, who identified himself as Tyler, said someone drained his tank, and now it’s draining his wallet.

“It’s kind of ridiculous,” he said. “I’ve got almost $2,000 worth of damages, not just in the gas tank, but also damage to the fuel pump, which is a pretty big issue.”

The thief appears to have drilled a hole to get the gas to spill out, then caught it with a gas can.

“He went the destructive way of, you know, drilling into the gas tank, which isn’t repairable, rather than siphoning,” Tyler said.

Tyler’s car is just one of the vehicles in the East Atlanta area that appears to have been a target.

Photos show holes in gas tanks that are small enough to miss but big enough to cause thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

Video from another victim’s Ring camera shows someone with possibly a gas can getting into a silver SUV right after the homeowner’s truck got hit.

On Sunday, Tyler’s camera captured what appears to be the same silver SUV slowly driving through his neighborhood a mile and a half away.

“I caught the car driving away from my house, and it was the same one that others have reported,” Tyler said.

The thefts have popped up in the East Atlanta, Kirkwood and Edgewood neighborhoods, and in other parts of DeKalb County over the past month.

In one case, a picture shows the drill shavings that a woman’s mechanic found in her fuel tank after her SUV got hit.

The thefts are happening as gas prices in Metro Atlanta are nearing $4 a gallon.

Some of the recent victims are moving their cars into driveways or into more well-lit areas to avoid being targeted again.

Police are investigating the thefts but have not yet identified any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

