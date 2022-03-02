Students spend hours taking ACT, told none of it will count

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One test that helps students get into college ended up being more of a challenge than planned for many students.

On Tuesday, some juniors at Laney High School were having trouble logging in to take the ACT test while others kept experiencing glitches.

It was initially thought to be a statewide issue, but New Hanover County Schools said that only one percent of students across the state reported those problems — a vast majority of those students were at Laney.

After five hours of trying to get through the test, students said they were told it wouldn’t be graded. Instead, it would be marked as a mis-administration and everyone would have to retake it on March 15.

Unfortunately, even students who finished the test and thought they did well will have to retake it.

“I was kind of in shock,” said Emily Street, a junior who did finish her ACT. “Taking the ACT is not just some small little thing. It was a lot of time and the fact that I have to retake it is kind of upsetting.”

“A lot of us were really mad,” said Kaleigh Ayscue, who also finished her test. “I know a lot of people left after that point because we tested for over five hours before they said anything at all. So a lot of people were really upset, including me.”

The rescheduled exam is good news for those who didn’t get a chance to finish. Still, taking an additional exam than planned adds a lot of stress to the teenagers’ workload.

“I signed up to take the SAT on the 12th so now I have to take the ACT twice and the SAT all within two weeks,” said Street. “[It] is kind of a lot because I hadn’t planned to have to take the ACT twice. Now, I’m a little overwhelmed.”

Despite the added stress and heightened level of frustration, many students are trying to look at this as an opportunity to study more and get an even better score than they would have yesterday since they now know what to expect.

