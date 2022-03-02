Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Sen. Tillis, Rep. Rouzer react to President’s State of the Union Address

Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation representing southeastern North Carolina...
Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation representing southeastern North Carolina released statements following President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday evening.(MGN/The White House)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WECT) - Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation who represent areas of southeastern North Carolina released statements following President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC7) had this to say in an email news release:

“The bad policies of this Administration and Congressional Democrats have led to high inflation, high fuel prices, more crime, more drugs because of the open southern border, and America’s diminished influence on the world stage.

“The President had a chance tonight to reverse course and abandon all of these bad policies causing so much harm.  Most importantly, he had a chance to shelve the Green New Deal and announce policies to make America energy dominant, which would do more than anything else to help fight and defund the evil of Putin.  He did not.

“If the President is serious about getting our country back on track, he will abandon his liberal agenda and join House Republicans to address the real challenges Americans are facing and to make our nation more prosperous and secure.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) released a video statement following the president’s address. The following is a transcript of the senator’s video:

“President Biden seems to think America is better off than it was a year ago.

But that’s not how the vast majority of Americans see the consequences of his failed policies.

When I talk to North Carolinians, they’re worried about skyrocketing inflation.

They’re worried about record gas prices.

They’re worried about the growing economic and military threat posed by a rising China.

When the President was elected, he promised that he would work to unite the country.

Instead, he’s pursued a partisan agenda.

And his answer tonight to some of our nation’s most pressing challenges involves doubling down on big government policies that will make inflation even worse.

My advice for President Biden is simple: Instead of pursuing the far-left’s agenda, start pursuing the agenda of the American people. Start working across the aisle in good faith.

We’ve seen what happens when we work together for a common purpose.

Our nation is united in its resolve to support the brave Ukrainian people and punish Russia for its illegal war of aggression.

We have opportunities to work together to combat inflation.

To put America back on the path to energy independence.

To secure our border and strengthen our military.

North Carolinians desperately want to see leadership and a new direction from President Biden.”

WECT reached out to Sen. Richard Burr’s office for a similar statement regarding the address. We will update this story if one is released.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Hayes was shot and killed on Saturday, making her the third person in the family to die...
Family mourns third member lost to gun violence
The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.
On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says
Construction at the bottling plant is set to begin in March and will wrap up this summer.
Developers release renderings for “The Bottle Works Building” project
An F/A-18 fighter aircraft. (Source: Department of Defense)
Grassroots efforts to curb noise from military jets at ILM successful, new agreement in place
A map of the proposed path
Wilmington City Council approves $680,000 for downtown multi-use path

Latest News

City of Wilmington leaders approve business incentives to bring over 1,000 jobs to the region
Wilmington City Council approves $700 in business incentives
School districts are dropping mask mandates on school buses
School districts are dropping mask mandates on school buses
Proposal to end school suspensions in younger children failed to pass
Proposal to end school suspensions in younger children failed to pass
Wilmington City Council approves $680,000 for downtown multi-use path
City leaders approved grant funds for Phase 1 designs of Wilmington Rail Trail