Sen. Tillis, Rep. Rouzer react to President’s State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, DC (WECT) - Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation who represent areas of southeastern North Carolina released statements following President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC7) had this to say in an email news release:

“The bad policies of this Administration and Congressional Democrats have led to high inflation, high fuel prices, more crime, more drugs because of the open southern border, and America’s diminished influence on the world stage.

“The President had a chance tonight to reverse course and abandon all of these bad policies causing so much harm. Most importantly, he had a chance to shelve the Green New Deal and announce policies to make America energy dominant, which would do more than anything else to help fight and defund the evil of Putin. He did not.

“If the President is serious about getting our country back on track, he will abandon his liberal agenda and join House Republicans to address the real challenges Americans are facing and to make our nation more prosperous and secure.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) released a video statement following the president’s address. The following is a transcript of the senator’s video:

“President Biden seems to think America is better off than it was a year ago.

But that’s not how the vast majority of Americans see the consequences of his failed policies.

When I talk to North Carolinians, they’re worried about skyrocketing inflation.

They’re worried about record gas prices.

They’re worried about the growing economic and military threat posed by a rising China.

When the President was elected, he promised that he would work to unite the country.

Instead, he’s pursued a partisan agenda.

And his answer tonight to some of our nation’s most pressing challenges involves doubling down on big government policies that will make inflation even worse.

My advice for President Biden is simple: Instead of pursuing the far-left’s agenda, start pursuing the agenda of the American people. Start working across the aisle in good faith.

We’ve seen what happens when we work together for a common purpose.

Our nation is united in its resolve to support the brave Ukrainian people and punish Russia for its illegal war of aggression.

We have opportunities to work together to combat inflation.

To put America back on the path to energy independence.

To secure our border and strengthen our military.

North Carolinians desperately want to see leadership and a new direction from President Biden.”

WECT reached out to Sen. Richard Burr’s office for a similar statement regarding the address. We will update this story if one is released.

