North Carolina Senator calls for Russia to be expelled from U.N. Security Council

Tillis advocates for countering the conventional and non-conventional threats posed by America’s adversaries, including Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - In response to the crisis in Ukraine U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and co-chair of the Senate NATO Observer Group, is calling for Russia to be expelled from the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

“Putin’s regime must be held accountable for starting this unprovoked war against a free and sovereign democracy and spilling the blood of innocent people,” said Tillis at a press conference. “Russia has lost their right to serve on the UN Security Council, and I urge the Biden administration to call for their immediate removal.”

According to his senate profile, Tillis advocates for countering the conventional and non-conventional threats posed by America’s adversaries, including Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea.

After President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, Tillis announced that he had co-sponsored a joint resolution to remove Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

“One, I would have liked to have heard in the President’s speech last night [that he] is taking a look at regenerating our ability to be a energy super power,” said Tillis. “I think we need to do it because this could be a protracted situation that’s going to hurt a lot of people. It’s first and foremost harmful to the Ukrainian people, but it’s also going to hurt struggling families across North Carolina as gas prices go up and inflation continues to spiral out of control.”

His decision is based on the fact that the fundamental values of peace and security on which the United Nations is built are undermined if Russia is not removed.

“We’re going to work hard to support the President. As the co-lead of the Senate NATO observer group, I’ll be in contact with our NATO partners and allies to make it very clear that were committed to the alliance,” said Tillis. “We’re also committed to our article 5 obligations, which means if Russia sets one foot in a NATO territory, we have an obligation to defend our NATO allies in the region — and we’ll do it.”

According to a news release, Russia was granted its seat on the Security Council on the basis of the UN’s legal office, with no action ever taken by the General Assembly to formally approve it.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

