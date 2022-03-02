Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

No jail time for ‘big brother’ in fraternity hazing death

A fraternity "big brother" will not serve jail time in the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University freshman. (Source: WTVR/Oakes Family/CNN)
By Cameron Thompson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) - A fraternity brother will not serve jail time in the death of a pledge who died from alcohol poisoning.

Adam Oakes, 19, died after attending a party in February 2021. He was a pledge at the now-expelled Delta Chi fraternity at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Oakes’ “big brother” in the fraternity, Andrew White, pleaded guilty to unlawful hazing and buying alcohol for a minor. He was sentenced to two years in jail on Tuesday, but both years were suspended.

However, White was given several conditions, including taking part in five anti-hazing presentations and completing a “restorative justice program” where he will have a mediated conversation with Oakes’ family.

The judge said she almost didn’t accept the plea deal without prison time but ultimately agreed to it because the conditions were agreed upon by Oakes’ family.

Oakes’ father said he doesn’t expect people to understand the family’s decision to accept the plea deal, but he said the family’s focus is not about sending people to prison but instead preventing this tragedy from happening again.

Meanwhile, the cases against the 10 other men charged in Oakes’ death are still working their way through the court system.

Copyright 2022 WTVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD confirms six shots fired but no injuries from the incident.
WPD confirms shots fired on South 13th Street near Ann Street
One test that helps students get into college ended up being more of a challenge than what many...
Students spend hours taking ACT, told none of it will count
According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Godwin died Feb. 27 after a short illness.
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office detective passes away from COVID-19
PNC Bank makes multi-million dollar investment in TRU Colors Brewery
PNC Bank invests $9.25 million in TRU Colors Brewery
Live music on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk
What are the most affordable beach destinations in and around North Carolina?

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool
Addiction recovery efforts continue in SENC as Biden calls for end to opioid epidemic
Local experts speak to President Biden's call for action against the opioid crisis
When Hurricane Florence caused the dams to break in Boiling Spring Lakes, several roads were...
State budget allocates $14 million for dam repairs in Boiling Spring Lakes