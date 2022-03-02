Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office detective passes away from COVID-19

According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Godwin died Feb. 27 after a short illness
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A detective with the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office recently passed away.

According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Godwin died Feb. 27 from COVID-19. He was 41 years old.

The sheriff’s office says Godwin contracted the virus while working so it has been declared that he died in the line of duty.

“Michael was born and raised in Wilmington, NC,” a sheriff’s office Facebook post states. “He was a member of the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. He graduated from New Hanover High School before finishing an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science. He loved music and was an accomplished guitarist. He was also a member and educator for Shoshin Ryu Martial Arts with a first-degree black belt.”

Godwin served with the sheriff’s office for nine years.

His funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church.

