Man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested and charged with assault with deadly weapon and selling heroin on Tuesday, March 1.

According to the Pender County inmates database, the PCSO arrested Charles Jacob Farrior Jr for assault with deadly weapon among other charges. Farrior’s secured bonds add up to $23,500, but he awaits a bond hearing for the assault charge.

His other charges included selling heroin, resisting arrest, and driving without a license or registration.

WECT has reached out to the PCSO for more details.

Farrior was arrested on Tuesday, March 1 (WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.