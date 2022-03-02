Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Pender County

Pender County Sheriff's Office arrested Farrior on Tuesday, March 1.
Pender County Sheriff's Office arrested Farrior on Tuesday, March 1.(WSMV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested and charged with assault with deadly weapon and selling heroin on Tuesday, March 1.

According to the Pender County inmates database, the PCSO arrested Charles Jacob Farrior Jr for assault with deadly weapon among other charges. Farrior’s secured bonds add up to $23,500, but he awaits a bond hearing for the assault charge.

His other charges included selling heroin, resisting arrest, and driving without a license or registration.

WECT has reached out to the PCSO for more details.

Farrior was arrested on Tuesday, March 1
Farrior was arrested on Tuesday, March 1(WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD confirms six shots fired but no injuries from the incident.
WPD confirms shots fired on South 13th Street near Ann Street
One test that helps students get into college ended up being more of a challenge than what many...
Students spend hours taking ACT, told none of it will count
According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Godwin died Feb. 27 after a short illness.
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office detective passes away from COVID-19
PNC Bank makes multi-million dollar investment in TRU Colors Brewery
PNC Bank invests $9.25 million in TRU Colors Brewery
Live music on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk
What are the most affordable beach destinations in and around North Carolina?

Latest News

Addiction recovery efforts continue in SENC as Biden calls for end to opioid epidemic
Local experts speak to President Biden's call for action against the opioid crisis
When Hurricane Florence caused the dams to break in Boiling Spring Lakes, several roads were...
State budget allocates $14 million for dam repairs in Boiling Spring Lakes
MaryAnn Breault
Tennis tournament to be held to support domestic violence
Opioid Epidemic
Addiction recovery efforts continue in SENC as Biden calls for end to opioid epidemic
A 40-mile-long convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and weapons, is stalled
Russian arrested in Raleigh could be connected to the stalled military convoy in Ukraine