New program gives first responders a spare key to seniors’ homes

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Some seniors now have an extra sense of security thanks to Leland Fire/Rescue’s new KnoxBox program.

First responders are installing nine KnoxBoxes in homes this week. Participating seniors can put an extra house key in a box fixed to their front door, giving first responders easy access in case of an emergency.

In an area that’s become a popular place to retire, the Knox Box could be the difference between life and death and prevent the need for an expensive door replacement.

“In our fire district, we run anywhere between four to five medicals a day,” said deputy chief Ronnie Hayes. “This would be a great help to anyone in the community that lives by themselves. If they’re unconscious or not able to come to the door or have fallen and are not able to get up and go to the door, we’re able to do this and do less damage to their property.”

The nine boxes have already been claimed by eligible seniors, but Leland Fire/Rescue has started a waitlist for others interested in getting a KnoxBox. You can also choose to buy one yourself. To find out how, call Leland Fire/Rescue at (910) 371-2727.

