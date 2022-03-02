Hospital police arrest man for assault, theft

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is accused of assaulting person in a hospital room at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Monday, Feb. 21.

According to a warrant, Joshua Wayne Carter was arrested by hospital police.

“After conducting an investigation, police charged the individual with multiple counts of breaking or entering, two counts of financial card theft and one count of felony assault,” a Novant Health spokesperson said in a statement.

The warrant states that Carter pushed a man to the ground, causing him to fracture his shoulder. Carter also is accused of taking debit and credit cards from the victim.

He was arrested by hospital police on Saturday, Feb. 26, and booked at the New Hanover County jail under a $770,000 bond.

“We regret this incident occurred and our thoughts are with all individuals who were affected. We will do everything we can to ensure a safe and healing environment for our teams, patients and visitors,” the spokesperson said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.