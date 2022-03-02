Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Florida governor admonishes students for wearing face masks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tells students to take off their masks before beginning a speech in Tampa.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a fierce opponent of coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates, grew visibly annoyed and admonished a group of students for wearing face masks at a news conference Wednesday.

DeSantis, a Republican, approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for him at the news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.

DeSantis is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. His opposition to masks and vaccines has drawn national attention, and his administration has banned mask mandates in schools.

DeSantis’ office did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last month eased its masking guidelines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Hayes was shot and killed on Saturday, making her the third person in the family to die...
Family mourns third member lost to gun violence
The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.
On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says
Construction at the bottling plant is set to begin in March and will wrap up this summer.
Developers release renderings for “The Bottle Works Building” project
The Pender County Sheriff's Office has released an updated photo of the man they are searching...
Bad information leads law enforcement to wrongly name man who escaped custody
A map of the proposed path
Wilmington City Council approves $680,000 for downtown multi-use path

Latest News

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference with Republican lawmakers about...
US House ‘staunchly, proudly’ passes resolution for Ukraine
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armored column stalls
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec....
Marilyn Manson sues Evan Rachel Wood over abuse allegations
American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses for photos as she arrives in Southampton, England, after...
Helmet worn by Amelia Earhart sells for $825,000 at auction