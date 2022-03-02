First Alert Forecast: heavy spring vibes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Itching to dive into your garden? The rest of this week and weekend will offer more great weather for raking, pruning, and planting hardy plants. Resist the urge to put sensitive seedlings into the ground, though, as frost can still crust the Cape Fear Region deep into March and even April.

When you might expect the last spring freeze in the Cape Fear Region in bell curves... Follow me for more interesting and useful weather information displayed in often disturbingly unconventional ways :) :) :) pic.twitter.com/Dy1DUeieZT — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) March 2, 2022

Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday offers a heaping helping of sun, mellow southwest breezes, and afternoon highs mainly in the lower and middle 70s. As usual: a few inland backyards may briefly get a bit warmer and, near the 55-degree surf, most beach and barrier island communities will be touch cooler.

Though no big storms are operating within thousands of miles of the Cape Fear Region, you may notice some nuisance flooding around high tide these days. That's because Wednesday is the first of March 2022's two new moons. The next one is the night of the 31st. pic.twitter.com/BpbRGIhSpk — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) March 2, 2022

Look to toasty weekend and, eventually, chances for needed rain in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

