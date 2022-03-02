First Alert Forecast: heavy spring vibes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Itching to dive into your garden? The rest of this week and weekend will offer more great weather for raking, pruning, and planting hardy plants. Resist the urge to put sensitive seedlings into the ground, though, as frost can still crust the Cape Fear Region deep into March and even April.
Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday offers a heaping helping of sun, mellow southwest breezes, and afternoon highs mainly in the lower and middle 70s. As usual: a few inland backyards may briefly get a bit warmer and, near the 55-degree surf, most beach and barrier island communities will be touch cooler.
Look to toasty weekend and, eventually, chances for needed rain in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
