First Alert Forecast: heavy spring vibes, a brief cooldown for Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Itching to dive into your garden? The rest of this week and weekend will offer more great weather for raking, pruning, and planting hardy plants. Resist the urge to put sensitive seedlings into the ground, though, as frost or even a freeze can still crust the Cape Fear Region deep into March and even April.

When you might expect the last spring freeze in the Cape Fear Region in bell curves... Follow me for more interesting and useful weather information displayed in often disturbingly unconventional ways :) :) :) pic.twitter.com/Dy1DUeieZT — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) March 2, 2022

Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday offers another heaping helping of sun, southwest breezes, and afternoon soaring into the lower 70s along the coast and near 80 elsewhere.

It is about that time of year!. Time to put on sunscreen when you go outside due to a higher sun angle, longer days, and warmer temperatures. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/0BnrRtZBUW — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) March 2, 2022

A weak cold front will drop highs back into the 60s for Friday. Look to a toasty weekend and, eventually, chances for needed rain in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

