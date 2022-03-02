Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Drug-sniffing dog finds marijuana hidden in Lucky Charms box

Officers in Louisville discovered four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms.
Officers in Louisville discovered four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms cereal.

Kary, a CBP narcotic detector dog, alerted officers to a shipment of cereal on an outgoing freight Feb. 24 in Louisville. The cereal was headed to a private residence in Great Britain.

When officers took a closer look, they saw that the box of Lucky Charms contained what they described as “more than blue diamonds and purple horseshoes” – they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

“Drug smugglers will go to any lengths to ship their narcotics in and out of the U.S.,” CBP officials said in a statement. “Officers have found drugs hidden in car parts, religious paintings, tombstones, clothing… the list is endless.”

It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges related to this incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD confirms six shots fired but no injuries from the incident.
WPD confirms shots fired on South 13th Street near Ann Street
One test that helps students get into college ended up being more of a challenge than what many...
Students spend hours taking ACT, told none of it will count
According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Godwin died Feb. 27 after a short illness.
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office detective passes away from COVID-19
PNC Bank makes multi-million dollar investment in TRU Colors Brewery
PNC Bank invests $9.25 million in TRU Colors Brewery
Live music on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk
What are the most affordable beach destinations in and around North Carolina?

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool
Addiction recovery efforts continue in SENC as Biden calls for end to opioid epidemic
Local experts speak to President Biden's call for action against the opioid crisis
When Hurricane Florence caused the dams to break in Boiling Spring Lakes, several roads were...
State budget allocates $14 million for dam repairs in Boiling Spring Lakes