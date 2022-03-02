Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bobcat tests positive for rabies in Pender Co.

Officials are urging residents to make sure their pets have a current rabies vaccination
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A bobcat in Pender County recently tested positive for rabies, according to the county’s health department.

“While the animal was captured in a sparsely populated area off Highway 421, residents are encouraged to avoid contact with wildlife,” Pender County officials stated in a Facebook post. “Do not feed feral cats, dogs, or wildlife. Anyone that sees a wild animal acting strangely or aggressive toward people should contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Department, Animal Control staff at (910) 259-1349.”

Officials are urging residents to make sure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. Rabies vaccinations are available for $5 at the Pender County Animal Shelter.

Last year, a video of a rabid bobcat attacking a Pender County woman went viral.

An important message from Pender County Health Department: Pender County Health Department has been notified that a...

Posted by Pender County on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Hayes was shot and killed on Saturday, making her the third person in the family to die...
Family mourns third member lost to gun violence
The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.
On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says
Construction at the bottling plant is set to begin in March and will wrap up this summer.
Developers release renderings for “The Bottle Works Building” project
The Pender County Sheriff's Office has released an updated photo of the man they are searching...
Bad information leads law enforcement to wrongly name man who escaped custody
A map of the proposed path
Wilmington City Council approves $680,000 for downtown multi-use path

Latest News

Tar Heel School project.
Plans for new Bladen County school moving forward
Chemours directed by NCDEQ to expand its interim sampling and drinking water plan for the Cape...
DEQ to Chemours: “Sample more wells and proceed more quickly”
North Carolina Senator calls for Russia to be expelled from U.N. Security Council
NC Senator calls for Russia to be expelled from U.N. Security Council
Fire Department installs Knox Boxes to help seniors in emergencies
Fire Department installs Knox Boxes to help seniors in emergencies
Hospital police arrest man for assault, theft
Man charged with assault after incident at the hospital