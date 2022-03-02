Bobcat tests positive for rabies in Pender Co.

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A bobcat in Pender County recently tested positive for rabies, according to the county’s health department.

“While the animal was captured in a sparsely populated area off Highway 421, residents are encouraged to avoid contact with wildlife,” Pender County officials stated in a Facebook post. “Do not feed feral cats, dogs, or wildlife. Anyone that sees a wild animal acting strangely or aggressive toward people should contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Department, Animal Control staff at (910) 259-1349.”

Officials are urging residents to make sure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. Rabies vaccinations are available for $5 at the Pender County Animal Shelter.

Last year, a video of a rabid bobcat attacking a Pender County woman went viral.

