Wilmington City Council approves $680,000 for downtown multi-use path

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council approved $680,000 from a grant to fund the Downtown Rail Trail Phase 1 design at its meeting Tuesday, March 1.

The ordinance was approved unanimously and council members voted unanimously to waive the second reading.

The current section is 2.2 miles starting at N. 3rd Street near the Cape Fear Community College downtown campus to Love Grove Memorial Bridge. The funding comes from the Coronavirus Response and Recovery Supplemental Appropriations Act, and the Wilmington City budget remains unaffected.

Approval of the resolution allows the City Manager to enter into an agreement with the NCDOT for the path, and the ordinance appropriates the funding from the aforementioned act.

Benefits of the proposed trail include a dedicated bicycle and pedestrian facility that will provide a safe means of connectivity to transit and other downtown amenities for traditionally under served communities within the Northside and Love Grove neighborhoods.

The funding will be used to develop the engineering and design phase of the project.

