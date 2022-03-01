Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington City Council approves $680,000 for downtown multi-use path

City leaders approved grant funds for Phase 1 designs of Wilmington Rail Trail
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council approved $680,000 from a grant to fund the Downtown Rail Trail Phase 1 design at its meeting Tuesday, March 1.

The ordinance was approved unanimously and council members voted unanimously to waive the second reading.

The current section is 2.2 miles starting at N. 3rd Street near the Cape Fear Community College downtown campus to Love Grove Memorial Bridge. The funding comes from the Coronavirus Response and Recovery Supplemental Appropriations Act, and the Wilmington City budget remains unaffected.

Approval of the resolution allows the City Manager to enter into an agreement with the NCDOT for the path, and the ordinance appropriates the funding from the aforementioned act.

Benefits of the proposed trail include a dedicated bicycle and pedestrian facility that will provide a safe means of connectivity to transit and other downtown amenities for traditionally under served communities within the Northside and Love Grove neighborhoods.

The funding will be used to develop the engineering and design phase of the project.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Hayes was shot and killed on Saturday, making her the third person in the family to die...
Family mourns third member lost to gun violence
The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.
On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says
Construction at the bottling plant is set to begin in March and will wrap up this summer.
Developers release renderings for “The Bottle Works Building” project
An F/A-18 fighter aircraft. (Source: Department of Defense)
Grassroots efforts to curb noise from military jets at ILM successful, new agreement in place

Latest News

Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation representing southeastern North Carolina...
Sen. Tillis, Rep. Rouzer react to President’s State of the Union Address
City of Wilmington leaders approve business incentives to bring over 1,000 jobs to the region
Wilmington City Council approves $700 in business incentives
School districts are dropping mask mandates on school buses
School districts are dropping mask mandates on school buses
Proposal to end school suspensions in younger children failed to pass
Proposal to end school suspensions in younger children failed to pass
Wilmington City Council approves $680,000 for downtown multi-use path
City leaders approved grant funds for Phase 1 designs of Wilmington Rail Trail