UNCW will be #2 seeds in upcoming CAA Men’s Basketball tournament

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coach Takayo Siddle’s UNCW Seahawks will be the second seed when the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championship tournament begins this weekend at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The Seahawks will take on Elon in the opening round on Sunday.

Towson secured the top seed Monday night by defeating Delaware 69-57 in the regular season finale. The Tigers won the tie-breaker over the Seahawks, finishing at 24-7 on the season.

The Seahawks finished 21-8 overall, and 15-3 in league play. According to the UNCW Sports Information Office, the last time the team secured the second-seed position came in 2016. Coach Kevin Keatts’ team went on to win the CAA Championship that year.

The CAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins Saturday with the game between the eighth-seed William and Mary playing #9 Northeastern. The winner moves into the quarterfinals which take place on Sunday.

Here is the complete tournament schedule:

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Game 1: #8 William & Mary vs. #9 Northeastern (5:00pm)

Quarterfinals - Sunday, March 6, 2022

Game 2: #1 Towson vs. Winner of Game 1 (Noon)

Game 3: #4 Drexel vs. #5 Delaware (2:30pm)

Game 4: #2 UNCW vs. #7 Elon (6:00pm)

Game 5; #3 Hofstra vs #6 Charleston (8:30pm)

Semifinals - Monday, March 7, 2022

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3 (6:00pm)

Game 7; Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 (8:30pm)

Championship - Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Game 8: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7 (7:00pm)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.