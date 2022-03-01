Senior Connect
Public input wanted on potential Columbus County roundabout
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SANDYFIELD, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT wants public input on a proposed roundabout at N.C. 11 and Old Lake Road.

Currently, the $1.4 million project is planned to begin construction in the spring of 2023.

The roundabout has been proposed to make the intersection safer and to improve traffic flow. In the five years between 2014 and 2019, 13 non-fatal crashes and one fatal crash occurred at the intersection. For most accidents, drivers on Old Lake Road failed to yield to N.C. 11 vehicles.

Per the NCDOT’s research, Roundabouts decrease overall crashes by 41% and improve the flow of traffic. You can submit a comment with the NCDOT here.

