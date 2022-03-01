Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Newlyweds fight against Russian invasion

A Ukrainian couple who got married on the first day of the Russian invasion stayed in Ukraine...
A Ukrainian couple who got married on the first day of the Russian invasion stayed in Ukraine to fight.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Ukrainian couple got married on the first day of the Russian invasion and then joined the efforts to protect their country the very next day.

“I have my home, my family, my beloved people here, so I didn’t have any other choice. Just, I have to protect it,” Yaryna Arieva said.

Arieva’s husband Sviatoslav Fursin has been out on combat missions, while she is doing volunteer work in Kyiv.

“It was hard waiting for my husband to come back from a combat mission for the first time,” Arieva said.

The couple says everyone in Ukraine is doing what they can to help each other.

A Ukrainian couple got married on the first day of the Russian invasion and then stayed to fight. (Credit: CNN)

Fursin says that while he has some concerns, he knows that everyone fighting is doing everything that they can to protect the country.

“We will do everything to protect them and I do everything to protect them,” he said.

Arieva says that she knows Ukraine will “win.”

“We just need the help and the support from all around the world,” she said.

The newlyweds originally planned on getting married May 6 and then celebrating at a restaurant. They hope to celebrate their marriage soon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Hayes was shot and killed on Saturday, making her the third person in the family to die...
Family mourns third member lost to gun violence
The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.
On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says
Construction at the bottling plant is set to begin in March and will wrap up this summer.
Developers release renderings for “The Bottle Works Building” project
The Pender County Sheriff's Office has released an updated photo of the man they are searching...
Bad information leads law enforcement to wrongly name man who escaped custody
A map of the proposed path
Wilmington City Council approves $680,000 for downtown multi-use path

Latest News

FILE - Mel Gibson, right, accepts the award for Best Picture for "Braveheart" at the 68th...
Oscar-winning producer Alan Ladd Jr. dies at 84
Chemours directed by NCDEQ to expand its interim sampling and drinking water plan for the Cape...
DEQ to Chemours: “Sample more wells and proceed more quickly”
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference with Republican lawmakers about...
US House ‘staunchly, proudly’ passes resolution for Ukraine
FILE - People stand in line to withdraw U.S. dollars and Euros from an ATM in St. Petersburg,...
Russians start feeling the heat of Ukraine war sanctions
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Prosecutor to investigate potential war crimes in Ukraine