New Hanover County Board of Education to review suspension policy

School board members to discuss out-of-school suspensions
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a topic that has drawn crowds to every New Hanover County Board of Education meeting for months: the debate about suspending young school children.

The board is set to discuss the policy surrounding those suspensions at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Love Our Children, a non-profit group that advocates for ending out-of-school suspensions for young children, has pushed the board to take action since day one.

“We come back month after month for the past year,” said Love Our Children member and former educator Peter Rawitsch. “Sharing with them research, reasons.”

The board has discussed the suspension data on numerous occasions, but hasn’t made any changes to the current policy in recent meetings.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” said Veronica McLaurin-Brown, also a former educator and Love our Children member. “Not just because it took a year, but because it has taken 50 years for us to address this issue.”

New Hanover County administrators have programs in place to try and reduce the amount of out-of-school suspensions, such as the Behavior Leadership Foundations Professional Learning Community. The program includes training teachers and staff how to better handle student’s behavior in a more positive way.

“My goal as a board member, an individual board member, is to get rid of these suspensions,” said New Hanover County School Board Member Nelson Beaulieu. “That’s absolutely what I hope happens at some point. Regardless of the vote tomorrow, I don’t think the objective changes.”

In a presentation to the board at a meeting earlier this month, 55 students in grades K-5 had been suspended in Quarter 2 of the 2021-2022 school year.

Something that McLaurin-Brown hopes will change going forward after Tuesday night’s meeting.

“We’re hopeful that they’ll change the policy,” said McLaurin-Brown. “But, I know that we are committed to working until the policy has changed.”

To view the New Hanover County Board of Education’s agenda ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, click here.

