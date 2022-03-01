Senior Connect
Neighbors want their fire department back, commissioners to decide on Monday

County leaders say whether the department returns or not, they will do all they can to ensure neighbors are protected
By Mara McJilton
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The East Arcadia Fire Department became inactive last fall due to staffing issues, but now neighbors want it back up and running.

Bladen County Commissioners say they received a letter last fall stating that the department would be closing. Chairman Ray Britt says now there are questions about who wrote the letter and who sent it.

“They had to forward that information to the state and that is what has brought this on. We’re trying to do the right thing, and then again, the main thing is protection for the citizens in that area,” Britt said.

In the meantime, Acme Delco Riegelwood Fire has been covering the area when services are needed.

If the East Arcadia Volunteer Fire Department wants to become active again, it will need to be inspected by the state to ensure they have an adequate number of staff and equipment, which was allegedly the core reason why it shut down in the first place.

However, if that doesn’t happen, there will be a conversation Monday night about Acme Delco Riegelwood Fire continuing its services in the area when needed.

“To make sure that if you have a fire, it is taken care of. That is the main point in all of this that we need to understand, that responsibility is on the commissioners,” Britt said.

County leaders say whether the department returns or not, they will do all they can to ensure neighbors are protected.

