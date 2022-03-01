Local Government Commission greenlights town’s purchase of Holden Beach Fishing Pier

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Local Government Commission formally approved the financing for the town of Holden Beach to buy the Holden Beach Fishing pier on Tuesday afternoon.

The $3.3 million financing agreement unanimously passed, and the pier sale may now officially close on March 28.

Included in the purchase is the fishing pier itself, the pier house which contains a café and a store, and an 80 car parking lot. Town leaders say the purchase provides another public beach access, as well as emergency vehicle access.

The matter was initially on the LGC’s consent agenda, but commission members moved it off and discussed it as a separate item for 45 minutes before they held the vote.

The purchase has been a contentious issue for some time, with the town first entering into a contract to buy the pier in 2021. There’s been several road blocks in completing the purchase, including the LGC putting a stop to the sale last month to gather more information, pushing back the contracted February closing date.

The plan to buy and revitalize the pier is a divisive issue among local residents, too.

Online petitions have garnered hundreds of signatures hoping to buy the pier so future generations could enjoy the nostalgic reminder of the town’s past.

Some taxpayers on the island were worried about whether or not property owners were going to have to foot the bill

“Nobody wants to lose it, but at the same time there’s financial realities of what this thing is gonna cost. How much is nostalgia worth it to us in terms of what has to be paid? You look at the numbers in the LGC agenda and it’s basically doubling our debt ratio, it’s doubling the debt per capita, so we’re taking on a lot of debt,” said Tom Myers, president of the Holden Beach Property Owner’s Association.

The latest poll from the Holden Beach Property Owners Association shows 60 percent of respondents were not in favor of the town’s plan to buy the pier.

In a letter to the LCG, Myers also cited the groups concern about errors in the paid parking revenue projections, no underwater pier inspection, risks associated with insurance coverage, environmental concerns, and the town’s “very weak negotiating position when dealing with the seller.”

LGC Talks Through Several Concerns

Tuesday afternoon, the town manager, the mayor and the mayor pro-tem sat before the commission in Raleigh ready to answer questions about the sale.

The state auditor and the state treasurer asked the town leaders several hard questions Tuesday, starting with concerns about the inspection.

When the property inspectors were doing their assessment on the pier, the weather was too dangerous for divers to check the underwater portion of the pier.

Aside from the portion below the water level, the inspection of the pier house showed the structure had likely surpassed its useful life, having been build in 1957. There were several safety concerns, and code issues related to the building’s plumbing and electric.

On Tuesday, the mayor explained that many of the repairs needed were cosmetic, and the large repairs will be made overtime as budget permits.

The town’s paid parking proposal was also brought up in the discussion portion Tuesday. The way the motions are currently written, the town manager confirms the paid parking proceeds for 80 parking spaces at the pier are the only spaces where revenue would be used to fund the pier project. When LGC members asked if the paid parking was brought up after they decided to move forward with the pier purchase, town leaders clarified that paid parking had been an effort they’ve talked about prior to the pier project, and it was even part of the town’s strategic plan.

State Auditor Beth Wood had several pointed questions about the mayor’s realty company representing the pier’s seller. The mayor explained his company had been representing the pier far before the town became interested in the sale. As the process began picking up speed, mayor Alan Holden says he gave up the six figure commission on the property, and excused himself from the negotiations. Mayor Holden told the LGC on the record that no one affiliated with his company will get a benefit from the pier transaction.

A commission member also announced they had a signed affidavit from the mayor certifying the claims that there wasn’t a conflict of interest, and the sale didn’t violate any ethics laws. Friday morning the commission also received a letter from the town attorney explaining his opinion that it didn’t violate any ethics laws.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.