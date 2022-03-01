WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve been in our nice big sweatshirts and comfy cloths all Winter but, Summer is just a few months away so now is a great time start thinking about bathing suit weather!

Amy Stewart with Back to Basics personal training has some great core exercises that are easy to do from home.

Ball Transfer

Lying on your back with ball between legs and feet

Transfer ball from feet and legs to hands and repeat

Stability Ball Crunches

Lying on your back, hands behind head

Ball goes in between legs

Bring elbows to knees then back down

You can keep feet and ball raised or touch the ground

Stability Ball Hyper Extensions

Kneeling on the ground bring ball to your knees

Come up on top with stomach centered on the ball

Hands on the ground, toes touching the ground

Legs out wide

Keep leg straight and extend up toward the ceiling and back down

Keep feet flexed

For more resistance use ankle weights

This exercise focuses on your glutes and hamstrings

Repetitions will increase every day of the month.

Get Fit with 6: March challenge (Source: WECT)

Good luck!

