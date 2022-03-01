Get Fit with 6: March Challenge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve been in our nice big sweatshirts and comfy cloths all Winter but, Summer is just a few months away so now is a great time start thinking about bathing suit weather!
Amy Stewart with Back to Basics personal training has some great core exercises that are easy to do from home.
Ball Transfer
Lying on your back with ball between legs and feet
Transfer ball from feet and legs to hands and repeat
Stability Ball Crunches
Lying on your back, hands behind head
Ball goes in between legs
Bring elbows to knees then back down
You can keep feet and ball raised or touch the ground
Stability Ball Hyper Extensions
Kneeling on the ground bring ball to your knees
Come up on top with stomach centered on the ball
Hands on the ground, toes touching the ground
Legs out wide
Keep leg straight and extend up toward the ceiling and back down
Keep feet flexed
For more resistance use ankle weights
This exercise focuses on your glutes and hamstrings
Repetitions will increase every day of the month.
Good luck!
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.