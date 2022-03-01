Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Get Fit with 6: March Challenge

Get Fit with 6: March Challenge
Get Fit with 6: March Challenge(Source: WECT)
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:39 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve been in our nice big sweatshirts and comfy cloths all Winter but, Summer is just a few months away so now is a great time start thinking about bathing suit weather!

Amy Stewart with Back to Basics personal training has some great core exercises that are easy to do from home.

Ball Transfer

Lying on your back with ball between legs and feet

Transfer ball from feet and legs to hands and repeat

Stability Ball Crunches

Lying on your back, hands behind head

Ball goes in between legs

Bring elbows to knees then back down

You can keep feet and ball raised or touch the ground

Stability Ball Hyper Extensions

Kneeling on the ground bring ball to your knees

Come up on top with stomach centered on the ball

Hands on the ground, toes touching the ground

Legs out wide

Keep leg straight and extend up toward the ceiling and back down

Keep feet flexed

For more resistance use ankle weights

This exercise focuses on your glutes and hamstrings

Repetitions will increase every day of the month.

Get Fit with 6: March challenge
Get Fit with 6: March challenge(Source: WECT)

Good luck!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Hayes was shot and killed on Saturday, making her the third person in the family to die...
Family mourns third member lost to gun violence
The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.
On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says
Construction at the bottling plant is set to begin in March and will wrap up this summer.
Developers release renderings for “The Bottle Works Building” project
The Pender County Sheriff's Office has released an updated photo of the man they are searching...
Bad information leads law enforcement to wrongly name man who escaped custody
A map of the proposed path
Wilmington City Council approves $680,000 for downtown multi-use path

Latest News

Coach Takayo Siddle’s UNCW Seahawks will be the second seed in the upcoming CAA Men’s...
UNCW will be #2 seeds in upcoming CAA Men’s Basketball tournament
Get fit with 6: March challenge
Get Fit With 6: March Challenge
Charlotte FC players thank the fans after the game
Charlotte FC plays tough in team debut but blanked by D.C. United
UNCW’s swimming and diving coaches Bobby Guntoro and Beau Bunn were both named 2021-22 Coaches...
UNCW swimming and diving coaches Guntoro and Bunn receive top honors