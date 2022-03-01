First Alert Forecast: mild & dry start to Meteorological Spring
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy first day of March and Meteorological Spring! Your First Alert Forecast begins with a even warmer temperatures in the coming days. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the deeper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Average early March highs are a bit more modest by comparison: lower 60s.
The same high pressure cell that will sponsor the warming will also direct rain systems away from the Cape Fear Region. We will see a brief cooldown on Friday with highs in the 60s before even warmer temperatures surge back this weekend. Lots of blooms and, yikes, even more tree pollen ahead...
Peek ahead to a toasty-looking weekend in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
