First Alert Forecast: mild & dry start to Meteorological Spring

By Claire Fry
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy first day of March and Meteorological Spring! Your First Alert Forecast begins with a even warmer temperatures in the coming days. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the deeper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Average early March highs are a bit more modest by comparison: lower 60s.

The same high pressure cell that will sponsor the warming will also direct rain systems away from the Cape Fear Region. We will see a brief cooldown on Friday with highs in the 60s before even warmer temperatures surge back this weekend. Lots of blooms and, yikes, even more tree pollen ahead...

Peek ahead to a toasty-looking weekend in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

