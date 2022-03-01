First Alert Forecast: mild & dry start to Meteorological Spring

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy first day of March and Meteorological Spring! Your First Alert Forecast begins with a even warmer temperatures in the coming days. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the deeper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Average early March highs are a bit more modest by comparison: lower 60s.

The same high pressure cell that will sponsor the warming will also direct rain systems away from the Cape Fear Region. We will see a brief cooldown on Friday with highs in the 60s before even warmer temperatures surge back this weekend. Lots of blooms and, yikes, even more tree pollen ahead...

Happy first day of March and Meteorological Spring! 🌷 Lots of changes in the next few months-- longer days, warmer temps. What are you looking forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/xJTguQkOEl — Gabe Ross - WECT (@TVsGabeRoss) March 1, 2022

Peek ahead to a toasty-looking weekend in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

