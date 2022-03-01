Developers release renderings for “The Bottle Works Building” project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Developers released renderings Monday of “the Bottle Works Building” project, a redevelopment of the former Coca-Cola bottling plant in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District.

The building is located at the corner of 10th and Princess Streets.

A number of developers bought the building and want to turn it into a home for a number of businesses — from retailers to manufacturers.

The same people who developed the Hi-Wire Brewing building, Parastream Development, are behind the project.

“The Bottle Works Building is a unique product coming to Wilmington offering well-designed urban flex space for makers who need a central presence downtown and could get lost in an industrial park setting,” said Sandy Thorpe, a partner with Parastream Development. “BMH and Monteith have helped develop a design to activate the building and make it interactive for its tenants and consumers. We are proud to bring this product to the Soda Pop District as another contribution that will add to this growing neighborhood with more announcements to come soon in retail and hospitality.”

Phase one will involve a $2 million up-fit. It includes approximately 74,000 square feet with leasable areas ranging from 400 square feet to 12,000 square feet. Craftspace, a manufacturing business that upcycles shipping containers, is leasing 5,000 square feet with plans for additional expansion.

Construction at the bottling plant is set to begin in March and will wrap up this summer.

