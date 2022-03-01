Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Developers release renderings for “The Bottle Works Building” project

Developers release renderings of future "Bottle Works" in downtown Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Developers released renderings Monday of “the Bottle Works Building” project, a redevelopment of the former Coca-Cola bottling plant in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District.

The building is located at the corner of 10th and Princess Streets.

A number of developers bought the building and want to turn it into a home for a number of businesses — from retailers to manufacturers.

The same people who developed the Hi-Wire Brewing building, Parastream Development, are behind the project.

“The Bottle Works Building is a unique product coming to Wilmington offering well-designed urban flex space for makers who need a central presence downtown and could get lost in an industrial park setting,” said Sandy Thorpe, a partner with Parastream Development. “BMH and Monteith have helped develop a design to activate the building and make it interactive for its tenants and consumers. We are proud to bring this product to the Soda Pop District as another contribution that will add to this growing neighborhood with more announcements to come soon in retail and hospitality.”

Phase one will involve a $2 million up-fit. It includes approximately 74,000 square feet with leasable areas ranging from 400 square feet to 12,000 square feet. Craftspace, a manufacturing business that upcycles shipping containers, is leasing 5,000 square feet with plans for additional expansion.

Construction at the bottling plant is set to begin in March and will wrap up this summer.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after being shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.
UPDATE: WPD releases identity of victim in fatal shooting
Gas prices have gone up almost 31 cents in the last month in North Carolina.
Gas prices on the rise again in North Carolina
The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.
On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says
Information was released Sunday night identifying a suspect who was thought to be involved....
Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of escaping patrol vehicle

Latest News

Developers release renderings of future "Bottle Works" in downtown Wilmington
Developers release renderings of future "Bottle Works" in downtown Wilmington
How the war could impact you
War in Ukraine, sanctions on Russia will impact economy and personal investments in U.S.
New Food Bank will improve services for those trying to overcome food insecurity
Groundbreaking ceremony held today for new Food Bank facility
City and county leaders meet to address lack of affordable housing
City and county leaders meet to address lack of affordable housing