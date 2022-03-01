Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants desks with convertible tops for students

By Frances Weller
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher in Columbus County is hoping she’ll get enough donations to buy her students brand new desks and chairs, but these sets are not what you typically find in the classroom.

“My project ‘Desk for Days’ is for desks that have convertible tops,” Kathy Butler of Williams Township School says. ”You can use them for writing, reading, and art. They will also help with social distancing and they’ll get their own storage area.”

Ms. Butler needs $2,074 to purchases the desks and chairs. She’s hoping to get donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects. The good news is any donations made on Tuesday, March 1 will be doubled, so Ms. Butler really only needs $1,037.

“The desk have a storage compartment and tilt for painting and reading,” she says. “The desk are more flexible for many more activities.”

If you would like to donate to Ms. Butler’s project, click here.

