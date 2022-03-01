City considers amending ordinance, restricting pet tethering

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Hearing dogs outside barking late at night is common in Boiling Spring Lakes, but that could change if a proposed update to the animal ordinance passes.

Police Chief Greg Jordan says not many people still tether their animals outside, but commissioners want to make sure that animals that are tethered are safe and cared for.

“It’s really just cleaning it up as far as tethering goes,” said Commissioner Teagan Perry Hall. “They don’t have a voice in this, so the best thing we can do and owners can do is protect their animals.”

The proposed ordinance update would change a couple of things. First, the definition of a shelter is more defined, clarifying that giving the animal access to being underneath a porch or a car doesn’t count.

“Elements obviously has a huge impact around here with all the dogs,” said Michael Chambers, who owns Cape Fear K-9. “Changes of extreme weather coming from 70s in the daytime going down, dropping to 30s at night-- sometimes those changes are rapid and owners aren’t always aware of the impacts it has on the dogs.”

Tethering your pet would be more regulated, too. Tethers have to be at least ten feet long and attached to a collar or harness rather than directly around a dog’s neck. Tethers would have to be made from metal and anyone that tethers their dogs outside would have to physically be in the area while the pet is outdoors.

“I’ll even put my pup out for a little bit, you know, just to get her out of the house and let her be outside,” said Michelle Anthony, president of the board of directors for SOAR. “Tethering -- those dogs are out there for eight or 12 hours.”

Animal advocates in the area say it’s a good start but they hope more is done down the line. Trainer Michael Chambers says tethering can have detrimental effects on a dog.

“When dogs are frequently tethered, a lot of times what we see is it can develop reactivity and insecurity in dogs simply because it kind of takes the human element out of it and dogs are kind of fending for themselves,” said Chambers.

The updated ordinance could be good news for people, too. Since Boiling Spring Lakes is a growing area, more people are moving in with their dogs. Hall says that’s led to an increase of bites from dogs roaming astray.

The hope is that by making sure dogs aren’t able to chew their way off of a tether and dogs not left unsupervised, the number f bites will drop. The proposed amended ordinance also adds: “Three unprovoked bites from any one animal will establish reasonable cause to hold a hearing to determine whether or not an animal is dangerous, potentially dangerous or vicious, as herein defined.”

Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting starts at 6 p.m. Residents are encouraged to attend to share their thoughts on the ordinance. Commissioners will not make a final decision but could at their next meeting in April.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.