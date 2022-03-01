Burgaw, Holden Beach, Columbus County await decisions by Local Government Commission

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders in Holden Beach, Burgaw and Columbus County will await word Tuesday from the Local Government Commission whether to move forward with projects involving more than $19 million dollars in financing.

The commission is scheduled to meet remotely starting at 1:30 pm on Tuesday. State Treasurer Dale Folwell chairs the commission, which has a statutory duty to monitor the finances of more than 1,100 local government units. The LGC also examines whether the amount of money a local government borrows is adequate and reasonable for its’ proposed projects, and it also confirms if the government can reasonably afford to repay the debt.

According to the agenda, the town of Holden Beach is LGC approval on a $3.3 million contract to buy pier property and an adjacent lot. Town leaders say the purchase is necessary to provide regional public beach access, public parking and access for beach nourishment and public safety.

The Town of Burgaw is seeking approval on a $1.5 million contract to remodel a building at 108 East Washington Street to create offices for members of the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.

The agenda says Columbus County is requesting to modify an outstanding Installment Purchase Agreement for $14.6 million the commission approved in November 2019 and amended last October. Because of a delay in completing construction, the County is seeking approval to extend the final maturity date from April 1, 2022 to July 2022.

A note to the agenda added that Columbus County received a FPIC (Financial Indicator of Concern) due to overspending the budget in water district funds, failure to timely reconcile balance sheet accounts, late submission of NCPRO COVID reports, and lack of proper documentation by case workers in DSS. The agenda note says county officials responded satisfactorily to the FPIC.

