Brunswick Co. Public Utilities responds to wastewater discharge in Navassa area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities estimates that 3,000-5,000 gallons of untreated wastewater reached a tributary of Cartwheel Branch, which is part of the Cape Fear River basin, on Monday.

“Brunswick County Public Utilities had a discharge of untreated wastewater from a 4″ sewer force main located near 10480 Royster Road, Navassa. N.C.,” a news release states. “The sewer force main was struck by a Utility contractor at approximately 5:30 p.m. County staff arrived on site at approximately 6:35 p.m. and began investigation of the failure. It was determined that a 4″ sewer force main had been damaged. The sewer force main was isolated at approximately 8:30 p.m.

“Staff utilized vacuum trucks to recover a considerable volume of the discharged waste and lime stabilized the affected site.”

Officials say that repairs were completed at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.