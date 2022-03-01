Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick Co. Public Utilities responds to wastewater discharge in Navassa area

More than 3,000 gallons of waste water spill into stream
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities estimates that 3,000-5,000 gallons of untreated wastewater reached a tributary of Cartwheel Branch, which is part of the Cape Fear River basin, on Monday.

“Brunswick County Public Utilities had a discharge of untreated wastewater from a 4″ sewer force main located near 10480 Royster Road, Navassa. N.C.,” a news release states. “The sewer force main was struck by a Utility contractor at approximately 5:30 p.m. County staff arrived on site at approximately 6:35 p.m. and began investigation of the failure. It was determined that a 4″ sewer force main had been damaged. The sewer force main was isolated at approximately 8:30 p.m.

“Staff utilized vacuum trucks to recover a considerable volume of the discharged waste and lime stabilized the affected site.”

Officials say that repairs were completed at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Hayes was shot and killed on Saturday, making her the third person in the family to die...
Family mourns third member lost to gun violence
The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.
On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says
Construction at the bottling plant is set to begin in March and will wrap up this summer.
Developers release renderings for “The Bottle Works Building” project
An F/A-18 fighter aircraft. (Source: Department of Defense)
Grassroots efforts to curb noise from military jets at ILM successful, new agreement in place
A map of the proposed path
Wilmington City Council approves $680,000 for downtown multi-use path

Latest News

Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation representing southeastern North Carolina...
Sen. Tillis, Rep. Rouzer react to President’s State of the Union Address
City of Wilmington leaders approve business incentives to bring over 1,000 jobs to the region
Wilmington City Council approves $700 in business incentives
School districts are dropping mask mandates on school buses
School districts are dropping mask mandates on school buses
Proposal to end school suspensions in younger children failed to pass
Proposal to end school suspensions in younger children failed to pass
Wilmington City Council approves $680,000 for downtown multi-use path
City leaders approved grant funds for Phase 1 designs of Wilmington Rail Trail